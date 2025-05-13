The IDF confirmed that on Monday night, the IDF and ISA conducted a precise strike that eliminated significant Hamas terrorists in the 'Nasser' hospital in Khan Yunis. Among them was the terrorist Hassan Abdel Fattah Mohammed Aslih, who operated under the guise of a journalist and owner of a news network.

Aslih, a terrorist from the Hamas Khan Yunis brigade, infiltrated Israel and participated in the October 7th massacre. During the massacre, he documented acts of looting, arson and murder, and uploaded the footage to the internet.