Today (Tuesday), an IDF aircraft struck a Hezbollah terrorist in the area of the Beaufort Ridge in southern Lebanon. The terrorist was located at a terrorist infrastructure site used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to manage its fire and defense array. The same site was struck by the IDF last week.

According to the IDF, the reestablishment of the site and the activities conducted there constitute a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.