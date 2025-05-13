A short while ago, the IDF precisely struck significant Hamas terrorists who were operating from within a command and control center located in the 'Nasser' hospital in Khan Yunis. The compound was used by the terrorists to plan and execute terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.

The successor of the head of the Hamas government in the Gaza Strip and head of Hamas' finances and institutions, Ismail Barhoum, who was eliminated in a precise strike in the past March, operated from within the ‘Nasser’ hospital.