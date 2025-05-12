Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on the release of American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander: "This is a very emotional moment – Edan Alexander has returned home. We embrace him and we embrace his family.

"This was achieved thanks to our military pressure and the diplomatic pressure applied by President Trump. This is a winning combination.

"I spoke with President Trump today. He told me 'I am committed to Israel. I am committed to continuing to work with you in close cooperation' – in order to achieve all of our war objectives: Releasing all of the hostages, and defeating Hamas.

"This goes together. They are combined with each other."