IDF soldier Edan Alexander, who was released Monday evening from Hamas captivity, suffered severe torture during interrogations by the terror organization for weeks, Alexander himself testified.

According to the testimonies, Alexander was kept handcuffed in a cage and suffered from a lack of food.

The testimonies, reported by Kan News, also reveal that the Israeli soldier, who holds US citizenship, was held alongside other captives in the southern Gaza Strip, in a tunnel without daylight. In the cage where he was held, he was shackled by his hands and feet.