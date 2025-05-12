President Donald Trump mentioned the release of American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander during a press conference with the Secretary of Health and Human Services.

"I'm very happy to announce that Edan Alexander, an American citizen who until recently almost everyone thought was no longer living, is going to be released in about two hours. He is going to be released before the eyes of Steve Witkoff, who did a fantastic job.

"They are going to be releasing Edan in about two hours from now, or sometime today. His parents are so happy. Edan is the only American citizen who is being held hostage by Hamas since October 7th, 2023 and he's coming home to his parents."