The head of the campaign to free the hostages at Kibbutz Be'eri, Yuval Haran, commented on the announcement of the expected release of Edan Alexander from Hamas captivity and said: "This is a move that inspires hope in an unbearable reality. Every hostage that is released is a victory of life."

At the same time, Haran expressed frustration with the way the decision was made: "It is difficult not to feel frustration given the fact that Alexander was released thanks to his US citizenship. It is extremely painful that diplomatic considerations lead to a selection among the hostages – we must release each and everyone of them now without distinction."