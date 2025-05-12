An Israeli source told Kan News that senior Trump administration officials will be present at the release of kidnapped Israeli-American soldier Edan Alexander.

In response to criticism that the release of Alexander, an IDF soldier, is being carried out directly between the US and Hamas, the source said, "We are very happy for every Israeli who is released. Many people have been released so far, and we didn't check their passports. Any way that can be used to get the hostages out is positive – and we need to get everyone out that we can."