The family of Alon Ohel, who is being held hostage in Gaza, issued a statement this morning following the expected release of Edan Alexander.

"We are living in a nightmare and terrified – this deal leaves Alon behind injured and in pain. All our fears are hitting us in the soul, especially this morning when Alon and the rest of the injured remain in the tunnels without medical treatment, without assistance and visits from the Red Cross. Alon has lost his eyesight, and he is suffering from a serious, life-threatening injury. We live in great fear and there is no end to our nightmare."

"With a broken heart, we send our best wishes to the Alexander family on the expected return of Edan, and demand that the Israeli government bring our wounded son Alon and all the hostages with Israeli citizenship home," the family said.