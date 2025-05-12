Hostage survivor Agam Berger spoke at an event at the Israeli Consulate in New York to mark Israel’s Independence Day.

"I risked my life in captivity to protect who I am and did not give up on my Jewish identity," Berger said. According to her, "In the last week before I was released, I was left alone and grew even stronger in faith, because that is how the Jewish people are. 'And when they torture us, we will thrive and grow stronger.'"

At the end of her speech, she clarified: "I will not rest, and I will not be silent until the last of our hostages return to the Holy Land, to the state that we established together to provide protection for every Jew, wherever he or she may be."