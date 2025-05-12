The Prime Minister's Office stated on Monday morning that "the expected release of IDF soldier Edan Alexander without concessions is made possible due to the firm policy we have led, with the backing of President Trump, and thanks to the military pressure exerted by IDF soldiers in the Gaza Strip."

"Israel has not committed to any ceasefire or release of terrorists, only to a safe corridor to facilitate Idan’s release," it added.

"We are in critical days during which a deal is on the table for Hamas that would enable the release of our hostages. Negotiations will continue under fire while preparations are made to intensify the fighting."