Yael Alexander, mother of Edan Alexander, is making her way to Israel to reunite with her son who is expected to be released on Monday. She is accompanied by US President Donald Trump's envoy for hostages, Adam Boehler.

"On this Mother’s Day, it is my honor to travel with Edan Alexander’s mom Yael for reunion of her son from Hamas. Thank you President Trump for your commitment to bringing all Americans home," Boehler wrote in a post on social media site X.