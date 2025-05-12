An Israeli official clarified on Sunday night that the release of Edan Alexander was achieved thanks to the policy of applying military pressure on Hamas and its execution on the ground by the IDF.

"Hamas understood that it needed to make a gesture to the Americans because this is its only way to try to prevent the expansion of the war. Thanks to military pressure, Hamas has so far agreed to release most of our hostages, regardless of foreign passports. We will continue to do everything to free all our hostages," the official said.

"Hamas is receiving nothing in return for Idan’s release, and there is no ceasefire. To ensure his release, a safe corridor will be established to extract him from the Gaza Strip," the official stated.

The Israeli official further clarified that "negotiations on the original Witkoff outline, which Israel agreed to, will continue under fire. If Hamas agrees to the outline, the expansion of the war will be delayed to carry out the deal and release our hostages."