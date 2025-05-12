The Alexander Family released a statement following the news that Edan will be freed from Hamas captivity.

"Today, on Mother's Day, we received the greatest gift imaginable—news that our beautiful son Edan is returning home after 583 days in captivity in Gaza. We express our deepest gratitude to President Trump, Steve Witkoff, and the US administration for their tireless work to make this happen."

"We urge the Israeli government and the negotiating teams: please don't stop. We hope our son's release begins negotiations for all 58 remaining hostages, ending this nightmare for them and their families. No hostage should be left behind," the family said.