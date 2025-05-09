A short while ago, the IDF and ISA struck several Hamas terrorists who were operating in the area of Jabalia, in northern Gaza.

Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence, the IDF and ISA said.

"The terrorist organizations systematically violate international law, exploiting civilian infrastructure and the Gazan population as human shields for terrorist activity. The IDF and ISA will continue to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip," they added.

