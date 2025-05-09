The Houthis issued a statement after the missile attack toward Israel: "In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their mujahideen, and in rejection of the crime of genocide perpetrated by the Zionist enemy against our people in the Gaza Strip, and within the implementation of the no-fly zone imposed on the criminal Israeli enemy entity, the missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a qualitative military operation targeting Lod Airport, Israeli called Ben Gurion Airport, in the occupied area of Yaffa, using a hypersonic ballistic missile, that successfully achieved its goal, thanks to Allah."

The statement continued: "The interception systems failed to intercept it, pushing millions of occupying Zionists to run into shelters and halting airport operations for nearly an hour."

The Houthis added a warning to international airlines: "The Armed Forces reiterate their warning to airlines that have not yet complied with the ban, that they must immediately halt their flights to occupied Palestine, as others have done."

They concluded: "The ban on air navigation to the airports of occupied Palestine, as well as the ban on the passage of Israeli ships through the Red and Arabian Seas, in addition to supportive operations, will continue until the aggression on Gaza stops and the blockade is lifted."