The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that with the direction of IDF and ISA intelligence, IDF troops are continuing their operational activity against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip, dismantling terrorist infrastructure sites, and eliminating terrorists.

Yesterday (Thursday), a terrorist was identified exiting a tunnel shaft near the troops and was eliminated. In addition, in order to remove an immediate threat, the IAF struck a terrorist and a structure from which anti-tank missiles were fired toward IDF troops.

In southern Gaza, IDF troops are continuing to operate from the air and ground, and dozens of Hamas terror targets were struck overnight.

Over the past 24 hours, the IAF struck approximately 60 terror targets in the Gaza Strip, including terrorists, military structures, weapons storage facilities, and more.