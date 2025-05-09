The IDF cleared for publication the names of two soldiers who fell in battle in Gaza.

- Sergeant Yishai Elyakim Urbach, aged 20, from Zikhron Ya'akov, a soldier in the 605th Combat Engineering Battalion of the 188th Brigade, fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

- Staff Sergeant Yam Frid, aged 21, from Sal'it, a soldier in the Golani Reconnaissance Unit of the Golani Brigade, fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

During the incident in which Sergeant Yishai Elyakim Urbach fell, a soldier in the 605th Combat Engineering Battalion of the 188th Brigade was severely injured.

During the incident in which Staff Sergeant Yam Frid fell, a combat officer from the Golani Reconnaissance Unit, a combat officer from the 605th Combat Engineering Battalion of the 188th Brigade, and a soldier from the 605th Combat Engineering Battalion of the 188th Brigade were severely injured.