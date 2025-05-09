Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer met with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday and discussed the nuclear talks with Iran and the war in Gaza, according to two sources quoted by Walla's Barak Ravid.

The White House meeting, which was not publicized by the US administration or the Israeli government, took place ahead of the fourth round of nuclear talks between the U.S. and Iran on Sunday in Muscat and President Trump’s Middle East trip starting on Tuesday. Trump will visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates but will not come to Israel.