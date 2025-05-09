The family of hostage Tamir Nimrodi stated on Thursday night, "We wish to clarify that there has been no change in Tamir’s status. Tamir was abducted to the Gaza Strip on October 7 while alive, and to date, we have not received any information proving otherwise."

"The designation that there is 'concern for his life' describes an ongoing situation resulting from the absence of a sign of life, and it is not the result of new information. It should be emphasized that in the absence of other information, Tamir is still officially considered alive by all relevant authorities," the family said.

"We respectfully request to avoid inaccurate and misleading framing that could harm our Tamir. We will continue to pray and fight with all our strength for his return to us, together with the 58 other hostages."