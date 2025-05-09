Ateret Cohanim Israel, together with American Friends of Ateret Cohanim, the residents and Yeshiva/Kollel students in Jerusalem, expressed condolences over the passing of Rabbi Sholom Dov Lipskar, and extended condolences to the Lipskar Family.

"Rabbi Lipskar was the beloved Rav and pillar of THE SHUL in Bal Harbour Florida and the founder and guiding spirit behind the ALEPH INSTITUTE, a champion of Geulat Yerushalayim and a true friend, and ongoing supporter of Ateret Cohanim."

"Rabbi Lipskar was the driving force behind the Rohr Kollel in the Shiloach and was integrally connected to Ateret Cohanim families, and students in and around the Old City. Lived and breathed Yerushalayim and did everything to further the redemption process and the bringing of Mashiach. May the redeeming and building of Yerushalayim bring his wife Chana, his children Dvora & Zalman and his wider family much nechama."