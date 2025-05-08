President Isaac Herzog congratulated Cardinal Robert Prevost on his election as Pope Leo XIV.

"I congratulate Cardinal Robert Prevost, the newly elected Pope Leo XIV, on assuming this sacred and momentous responsibility – the first American Pope. I send you my warmest wishes from the Holy City of Jerusalem.

"We look forward to enhancing the relationship between Israel and the Holy See, and strengthening the friendship between Jews and Christians in the Holy Land and around the world.

"May your papacy be one of building bridges and understanding between all faiths and peoples. May we see the immediate and safe return of the hostages still held in Gaza, and a new era of peace in our region and around the world," Herzog stated.