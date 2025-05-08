Survivor of Hamas captivity Yaffa Adar, commented on the elimination of one of the terrorists who abducted her during the October 7th Massacre.

"I salute the security forces who took part in eliminating the terrorist who brutally abducted me from my home on that cursed Saturday. Upon seeing the video and the news about the terrorist’s elimination, one might think I would feel a sense of closure.

"I want to clarify and emphasize that there is no possibility of closure as long as my eldest grandson, Tamir, who went out to defend the community, was injured, abducted, and did not survive his wounds, remains held captive in Gaza along with 58 other hostages. The only victory that will allow us to recover is the return of all the hostages," Adar said.