During a global welcoming event held in the Media Center of the Friends of Zion Museum, Minister Eli Cohen welcomed Ambassador Mike Huckabee upon his appointment and expressed appreciation for his ongoing support of the State of Israel.

“President Trump did a great deal for the State of Israel – he was the first president to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, he initiated the Abraham Accords, and he made another significant move by appointing you, Mike – a close friend of the State of Israel and the Jewish people – as ambassador,” said Minister Cohen.

He added: “Thank you for accepting this role at such a historic moment, as Israel faces security challenges on seven different fronts. This is also a time to say thank you to the United States, to President Trump, and to you, Mike – for everything you are doing for Israel.”