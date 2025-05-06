The IDF announced that a short while ago, the IDF and ISA struck terrorists who were operating within a Hamas command and control center in the central Gaza Strip.

According to the military, the command and control center was used by the terrorists to store weapons intended for executing terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops.

Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming uninvolved civilians, including the use of precise munitions, issuing advanced warnings to the population, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

"The terrorist organizations systematically violate international law, exploiting civilian infrastructure and the Gazan population as human shields for terrorist activity. The IDF and ISA will continue to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip to protect the State of Israel," the IDF stated.