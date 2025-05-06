Houthi political official Mohammed al-Bukhaiti warned in an interview with Al Jazeera that every escalation will be met with an escalation.

Al-Bukhaiti said that Israel is trying to force a new equation, which is based on legitimizing attacks on Arab states. According to the official, the Houthis will not allow this, but will lead to an equation of a balance of terror: "Security for security, a siege for a siege." Al-Bukhaiti added that the US and UK must understand that the Houthis' actions will continue and will not stop as long as there is pressure on Gaza.