An anti-Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions bill scheduled for a vote in US Congress on Monday was pulled after it faced backlash from several allies of US President Donald Trump.

The bill, dubbed the International Governmental Organization (IGO) Anti-Boycott Act, would effectively have criminalized boycotting Israel. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote on X on Monday, “I’m told we are no longer voting on this. It’s been pulled.”