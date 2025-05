In the main headline of Tuesday's edition of the Yated Ne'eman newspaper, the leader of the Lithuanian haredi community, Rabbi Dov Lando, announces his intention to travel abroad to raise funds to support yeshivas and kollels affected by the cancellation of budgets for yeshiva students who do not enlist.

The rabbi adds, in a statement that could be interpreted as a warning to decision-makers, "All paths are open to us on this matter."