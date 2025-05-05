A short while ago, the IDF struck terror infrastructure sites within a Hezbollah strategic weapons production and storage facility in the Beqaa area in Lebanon, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.

According to the statement, the IDF identified Hezbollah's attempts to reestablish presence and operations within the facility.

Additionally, Hezbollah military infrastructure sites were struck in the area of Srifa.

"These Hezbollah activities and the presence of weapons in these areas constitute a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon. The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel and will prevent any attempt by Hezbollah to reestablish its terror capabilities," said the IDF.