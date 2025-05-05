Minister Gideon Sa'ar departed for an official visit to Ethiopia this morning (Monday).

During the visit, Minister Sa'ar will meet with Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali and Ethiopian Foreign Minister Dr. Gedion Timotheos.

Minister Saar will be accompanied during his visit by a senior business delegation, including dozens of representatives from Israeli companies from various fields, including agriculture and agro-industry, water and climate technologies, renewable energy, innovation and technology, health and medical devices, and industry and manufacturing.

In addition, Minister Sa'ar and his counterpart, Foreign Minister Dr. Timotheos, will hold a joint economic forum with the participation of Israeli and Ethiopian businessmen, as well as senior officials from various industries in both countries.