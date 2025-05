The Israel Police updated that, following the sirens that were sounded in Ariel, a stolen vehicle was stopped by security personnel at the city entrance, and the vehicle and the suspect in the theft were handed over for investigation. It was further stated that two suspects who committed a robbery in Kiryat Ono broke through a police checkpoint in the city and fled the scene, and police are searching for the suspects.

"There is no concern for a security incident in Ariel," it stated.