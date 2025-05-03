Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted Saturday night, calling for an end to Qatar's double-talk.

"Israel is fighting a just war with just means. After the October 7 atrocities, Prime Minister Netanyahu defined the War of Redemption as a war between civilization and barbarism," he wrote.

"The time has come for Qatar to stop playing both sides with its double talk and decide if it's on the side of civilization or if it's on the side of Hamas barbarism. Israel will win this just war with just means."