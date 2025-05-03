Contrary to the Washington Post report, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not have intensive contact with Mike Waltz on Iran, a Prime Minister's Office statement read.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu had a warm meeting with Mike Waltz and Steve Witkoff at Blair House in February prior to the Prime Minister's meeting with President Trump at the White House. Mike Waltz also joined Vice President JD Vance in a meeting with the Prime Minister before leaving Washington," the statement added. "Since then, the Prime Minister, the former National Security Advisor and Steve Witkoff had one phone conversion that did not deal with Iran. We congratulate Mr. Waltz on his important appointment to the United Nations."