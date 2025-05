Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon congratulated Mike Waltz on his nomination as US Ambassador to the UN.

“Waltz is a true friend of the State of Israel, and together we will stand united against the forces of deceit and hatred at the UN. Israel and the United States are allies who share common values and face shared threats. I am confident that we will collaborate to advance a clear and resolute stance for the sake of our security and shared future,” he stated.