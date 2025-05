President Donald Trump issued a threat on Thursday against any country purchasing oil from Iran.

"Alert: All purchases of Iranian oil or petrochemical products must stop now! Any Country or person who buys any amount of oil or petrochemicals from Iran will be subject to, immediately, Secondary Sanctions. They will not be allowed to do business with the United States of America in any way, shape, or form. Thank you for your attention to this matter," the President wrote on Truth Social.