Earlier on Thursday, IDF observations identified a drone that was trying to smuggle weapons from Egypt into Israeli territory in the area of the Paran Brigade.
The drone was shot down by IDF forces and soldiers who arrived at the site located the drone, which was carrying 10 M16 weapons.
IDF forces thwarts attempt to smuggle weapons from Egypt to Israel
