Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa’ar spoke a short while ago with Kaja Kallas, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. Minister Sa’ar thanked Kallas for her willingness to assist and for the fact that, following the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ request yesterday, the European Union activated its emergency assistance mechanism for natural disasters used among EU member states for the state of Israel.

Accordingly, EU member states have been instructed to provide aid to Israel.

This mechanism enables rapid assistance between EU countries efficiently and with minimum bureaucracy.