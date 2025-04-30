Pakistan’s minister for information and broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Tuesday night that Islamabad has “credible intelligence” that India intends to launch a military strike within the next 24 to 36 hours.

In a social media post, Tarar accused India of using last week’s attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 tourists, “as a false pretext” to potentially strike Pakistan, adding, “Any act of aggression will be met with a decisive response. India will be fully responsible for any serious consequences in the region.”