Officers from the Bnei Brak-Ramat Gan police station arrested an illegal migrant from the Gaza Strip who was using a forged Israeli biometric ID card and was employed by a cleaning company at a supermarket in Ramat Gan.

The investigation found that the suspect was employed after he showed a proper Israeli identification card to a personnel company. After that, he began working as a cleaner at a supermarket. During a routine inspection, the supermarket network's security officer discovered that he was in Israel illegally.