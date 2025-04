Hundreds of people demonstrated on Sunday in New York’s Central Park in support of a hostage deal, chanting: “No partial deal—bring all 59 hostages home now before it’s too late.”

Ruby and Hagit Chen, parents of hostage Itay Chen, said, “Our son, an American citizen, is still held captive in Gaza. Unity is what keeps us together. There is no complete victory until everyone returns. We won’t accept this reality. Our hearts won’t heal until everyone is back.”