The State of Israel will not be participating in the oral hearings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding the UNRWA advisory opinion, which will start tomorrow in The Hague.

Instead, Israel’s position on this matter will be delivered tomorrow at a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, MK Gideon Sa’ar; Deputy Director General for the UN and international organizations division, Ambassador Amir Weissbord; and the Legal Advisor for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tamar Kaplan Tourjeman.