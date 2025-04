Disgraced ex-Congressman George Santos receives a 7-year federal prison sentence for defrauding donors and misusing campaign funds. New York judge cites his lack of remorse and pursuit of fame, ordering him to pay nearly $374,000 in restitution.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)