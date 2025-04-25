The IDF spokesperson in Arabic, Avichay Adraee, on Friday evening called on residents of the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza to evacuate before an IDF strike.

"This is a final warning before the attack! Due to terrorist activities carried out from the aforementioned area against our forces, the IDF will strike with great force any area used to carry out these terrorist activities. For your safety, you must immediately move west to Gaza City," said Adraee.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)