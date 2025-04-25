Asharq Al-Awsat reported, citing Jordanian officials, that the policy of acceptance and reconciliation toward the Muslim Brotherhood is no longer relevant. According to the report, the trial of 16 convicts who were arrested in connection with a security case in the country is expected to begin next week.

The report also stated that new investigations have opened following the seizure of documents, computers, and recordings from the Muslim Brotherhood by the security forces. These findings led to additional developments concerning the case.