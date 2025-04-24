Earlier today (Thursday), a soldier serving as a tank driver in the 79th Battalion, 'Machatz' Brigade (14th), fell during combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

His family has been notified, and his name has yet to be cleared for publication.

In addition, during the same incident, an officer in the Yahalom Unit and a reservist in the 79th Battalion, 'Machatz' Brigade (14th), were severely injured.

The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment and their families have been notified.