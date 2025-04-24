Minister Sa'ar commented on the decision to review Israel's challenge: "We said it from the start: the ICC doesn't have, and never had jurisdiction to issue arrest warrants against Israel's Prime Minister and its former Minister of Defense. Israel is not a member of the ICC and is not party to the 'Rome Statute.' The ICC Appeals Court instructed the Court today, to do what it should have done from the start: to make a determination with respect to jurisdiction. On this topic, there is only one correct answer: the Court has no jurisdiction over Israel. The warrants were issued unlawfully. They are null and void."