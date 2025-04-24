Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, today (Thursday, 24 April 2025), spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed his condolences, and those of the Israeli people, to the Indian people over the Islamist terrorist attack in Kashmir.

Prime Minister Modi thanked him for sharing in India's mourning and emphasized that the two countries stand shoulder to shoulder in the global campaign against murderous terrorism.

The two leaders also discussed advancing the transportation and communications corridor that will link Asia – via Saudi Arabia and Israel – with Europe.