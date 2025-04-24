White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s “patience is running very thin” with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy amid negotiations for an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“The president’s frustrated; his patience is running very thin,” she told reporters, adding, “He wants to do what’s right for the world. He wants to see peace. He wants to see the killing stop, but you need both sides of the war willing to do that, and unfortunately, President Zelenskyy seems to be moving in the wrong direction.”

Trump blasted Zelenskyy earlier in the day, after Zelenskyy made clear that Ukraine will not legally recognize Russia's occupation of Crimea as part of the negotiations.