In commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the death camps and the end of World War II: President Isaac Herzog will fly tomorrow to Poland, where he will take part in the March of the Living, to be held at the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp.

President Herzog will meet with the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, and will deliver remarks at the main memorial ceremony to be held in Birkenau.

The President will lead the parade alongside 80 Holocaust survivors from Israel and around the world. This year, a unique delegation will join the parade, including survivors of Hamas captivity, family members of hostages, and victims of terrorism.