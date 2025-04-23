The Israel Nature and Parks Authority's firefighting teams, together with the fire and rescue forces, are working in two locations following the fires that spread, one in the area of the Einot Gibton Nature Reserve and the other in the area of the Judean Hills National Park.

The Einot Gibton Nature Reserve was damaged by the fire and will be closed to visitors until further notice. The Khan Sha'ar Hagai has been closed to visitors and its reopening will be updated on the website of the Nature and Parks Authority.

The public is asked not to go to the hiking trails in the Judean Hills. Travelers in the area are asked to evacuate and obey the instructions of the Israel Police regarding the closure of roads.